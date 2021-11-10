Airbloc Hits Market Capitalization of $7.02 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $14,217.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00225891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.