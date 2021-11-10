Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Airgain updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.220 EPS.

Airgain stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.