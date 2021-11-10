Akaris Global Partners LP Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,000. Square comprises approximately 5.6% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $230.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.37. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.