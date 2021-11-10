Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.27 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $98.27 million and $14.90 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00214944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00091255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,235,740 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

