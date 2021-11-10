Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $206.95 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.62 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

