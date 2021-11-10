Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $2.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $11.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.61. The stock had a trading volume of 617,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103,066. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

