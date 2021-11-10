Alkuri Global Acquisition (KURI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KURI stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Alkuri Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

