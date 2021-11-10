ALL BEST ICO Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 78.5% against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $44,132.73 and approximately $38,185.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,093,647 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

