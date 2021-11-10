Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Down to $92.66

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.66, but opened at $90.66. Allakos shares last traded at $93.12, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

