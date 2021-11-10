Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Issues Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Zacks reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Allot Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 4,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,475. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $456.40 million, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.