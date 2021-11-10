AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $24.44 on Monday. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,311 over the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

