Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $57.70 and last traded at $57.71. Approximately 15,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 236,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.75) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

