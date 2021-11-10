Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 4th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $708,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $37.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,941.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,832.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,623.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

