Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 128,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

