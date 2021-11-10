Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) traded down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $14.19. 64,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,098,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the second quarter worth $9,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $713,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

