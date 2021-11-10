AltraVue Capital LLC Acquires 205,650 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors comprises 3.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

SHO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 29,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

