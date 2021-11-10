AltraVue Capital LLC Purchases 334,712 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 143.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group comprises approximately 6.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $34,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,508. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

