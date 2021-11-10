AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 2.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVR traded down $9.42 on Wednesday, hitting $5,190.85. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,966.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,975.92. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,875.20 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

