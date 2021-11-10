Amalgamated Bank Buys 5,392 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Natera by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 105.60%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,619 shares of company stock worth $29,288,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

