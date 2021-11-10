Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of 8X8 worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $30,599.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,841 shares of company stock valued at $741,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

