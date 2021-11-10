Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Datadog by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,958,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,551,593 shares of company stock valued at $375,971,086 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

