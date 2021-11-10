Amalgamated Bank Has $1.71 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of ABCB opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

