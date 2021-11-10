Amalgamated Bank Has $1.89 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 265.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of WD-40 worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

WD-40 stock opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day moving average is $240.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

