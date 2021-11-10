Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 84,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cinemark by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CNK stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

