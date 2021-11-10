Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Belden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 56,680.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.38. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $67.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

