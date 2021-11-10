Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 509,751 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

