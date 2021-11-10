AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Shares Up 6.9%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $23.50. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78.

About AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

