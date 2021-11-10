AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

AMC opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,605 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

