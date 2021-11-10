American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 305808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Specifically, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.42 per share, with a total value of $372,403.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,891. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.