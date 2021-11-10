American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $3.93 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

