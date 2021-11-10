American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

