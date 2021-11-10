American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. American Superconductor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.