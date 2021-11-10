AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

