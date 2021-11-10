AMO Coin (AMO) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $45.66 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

