Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.37)-($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amplitude stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 693,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,092. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

