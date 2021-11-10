Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.37)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.8-$164.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 693,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,092. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.