Amundi Acquires Shares of 829 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average is $180.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

