Amundi Buys New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.96, a PEG ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

