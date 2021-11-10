Amundi Buys New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VSAT opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.96, a PEG ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76.
In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.