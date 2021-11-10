Amundi Invests $205,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $6,299,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $7,400,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDFC opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average of $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

