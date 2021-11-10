Amundi Invests $219,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 305,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,462 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.