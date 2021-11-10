Amundi Makes New Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.