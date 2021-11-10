Amundi Purchases New Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,721 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

