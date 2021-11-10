Amundi Purchases New Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,472 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $8,466,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 205.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

