Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Issues Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amyris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Amyris worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.