Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 238,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,760,805 shares.The stock last traded at $7.63 and had previously closed at $7.96.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

