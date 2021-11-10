Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 5.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 98,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,787,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amyris by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amyris by 144.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

