Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 4.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

