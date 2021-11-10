Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce $7.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.46 billion and the lowest is $7.35 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $27.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 306,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,079,536. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

