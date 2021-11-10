Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report $37.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.53 million to $37.82 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $116.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%.

XENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 4,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,817. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

