Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Points International reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Points International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,428. Points International has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

